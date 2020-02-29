Sana Javed Appointed As “Goodwill Ambassador” For Peshawar Zalmi
Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 01:40 PM
The actress is super excited over her nomination for Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing Pakistan Super League-V (PSL) 2020.
LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Popular actress Sana Javed has been nominated as “Goodwill Ambassador” for Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League-V (PSL) 2020.
Taking to Twitter, Peshawar Zalmi nominated the famous actress Sana Javed as Goodwill Ambassador for the team.
It wrote: “ Announcing @IamSanaJaved as Peshawar Zalmi's Goodwill Ambassador⚡ #Zalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain,”.
After her nomination, Sana Javed was super excited who took to Twitter and shared her feelings. She wrote: “ Once again Super Excited to be the ambassador for our awesome Team @PeshawarZalmi - may the force be with them High voltage sign👊🏻 #YellowStorm #Zalmi,”.