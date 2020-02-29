Sana Javed appointed as “Goodwill Ambassador” for Peshawar Zalmi

(@fidahassanain)

The actress is super excited over her nomination for Peshawar Zalmi for the ongoing Pakistan Super League-V (PSL) 2020.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2020) Popular actress Sana Javed has been nominated as “Goodwill Ambassador” for Peshawar Zalmi during the ongoing Pakistan Super League-V (PSL) 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Peshawar Zalmi nominated the famous actress Sana Javed as Goodwill Ambassador for the team.

It wrote: “ Announcing @IamSanaJaved as Peshawar Zalmi's Goodwill Ambassador⚡ #Zalmi #YellowStorm #HBLPSLV #TayyarHain,”.

After her nomination, Sana Javed was super excited who took to Twitter and shared her feelings. She wrote: “ Once again Super Excited to be the ambassador for our awesome Team @PeshawarZalmi - may the force be with them High voltage sign👊🏻 #YellowStorm #Zalmi,”.