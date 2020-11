Sana Javed enjoys bike ride with husband Umair Jaswal

(@fidahassanain)

Both Sana Javed and Umair Jaswal can be seen wearing a helmet and riding bike in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2020) Pakistani actress Sana Javed enjoyed bike-ride with husband Umair Jaswal in Islamabad.

Taking to Instagram, Sana Javed can be seen wearing a helmet and sitting behind her husband as both were seen posing for camera.

“Making her fall in love with Islamabad,” said Jaswal.

“Bike rides and winter sun,” he added.

Both celebrities were sent into a frenzy when they took to Instagram to share their pictures from their wedding last month and wrote: “Alhamdulillah”. Jaswal said “MashaAllah in response to Javed’s post.