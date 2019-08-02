UrduPoint.com
Sana Javed Receives Backlash Over Bold Photoshoot

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 04:06 PM

Sana Javed receives backlash over bold photoshoot

Pakistani stunning actress Sana Javed on Friday has received backlash from the social media users over her bold photoshoot

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) Pakistani stunning actress Sana Javed on Friday has received backlash from the social media users over her bold photoshoot.According to details, the actress posted her pictures on social networking site after which, she was badly bashed by the netizens.Some fans stated the showbiz girls can do anything for money while others said that Sana Javed has lost her good image after going for such type of shoot.

