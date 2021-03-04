Sana Javed wins best actress Award

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has received awards for her performance in Drama serial Ruswai aired by a local TV network.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Sana Javed has won the best actress award after her remarkable performance in Drama Ruswai.

Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote: “Alhamdullilah won Best Actress award at #ARYPeople’schoiceawards 2021 for Ruswai .

Humbled and honoured for this award I would like to thank ARY , the whole team of Ruswai and most importantly my lovely fans Smiling face with smiling eyesRed heart thank you so much for always being ,”.

Sana Javed made her major role in mega-hit drama “Pyarey Afzal” besides many dramas Zara Yad Kar and Shehr-e-Zaat.