Sana terms her witch role in Lal Mai' as unique and Interesting

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) - Sana is currently busy in the shooting of horror drama Lal Mai' in which she will give nightmares to her fans by performing the role of a witch.

The actress said �Lal Mai' is a thriller drama that will astonish the audience.

She also expressed hope that the people will like her character in the series.