Sania Mirza praises Anushka Sharma for supporting Virat Kohli

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indian Tennis Star sensation calls it partnership, strength and pride by sharing an heart emoji on her instagram story

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 17th, 2022) Indian Tennis sensation Sania Mirza has praised Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma for supporting her husband Virat Kohli over his decision to retire as skipper of India’s Test team.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram and shared her story: “This (heart emoji). Partners. Strength. Pride,”. She wrote these words to praise Anushka Sharma who had posted a heart-touching note on her instagram to support her husband Kohli.

Anushka had written, “I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from Test cricket. I remember MS, you, and I having a chat later that day and him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it,”.

She also wrote, “I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you.

Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership”.

On Saturday, Kohli shocked the Indian cricket world by abruptly resigning as the national side's Test captain, after leading the team to memorable overseas victories in his seven years in charge.

The 33-year old considered one of the best batsmen of his era took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India’s 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.

Kohli wrote, “Everything has come to a halt at some stage and for me as test captain of India, it's now. There have been many ups and also some downs along the journey, but never has there been a lack of effort or lack of belief,”.