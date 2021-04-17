UrduPoint.com
Sania Mirza Shares How She Reacts When Her Food Arrives

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:43 AM

Sania Mirza shares how she reacts when her food arrives

The Indian Tennis Star has shared her picture and informed her followers that how she makes her face when he food arrives.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2021) Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has shared a picture to tell her fans and friends that how she feels when her food arrives.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza, she captioned her photo after sharing her picture: “When the food arrives," Mirza wrote on the photo-sharing app.

She always remains active and knows the art of living prominent on social media.

Last week, she pointed out some ‘suspicious activity’ on her Twitter account, asking her fans and to ignore if there was any tweet or message from her side.

She informed her followers that her team was working to help her access her account.

