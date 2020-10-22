Sania Mirza watches Pakistani drama “Mera Dil Mera Dushman”

(@fidahassanain)

The top Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza has shared her feelings about watching Paksitani drama.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Indian Tennis Star revealed she had been enjoying Pakistani drama serial “Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

In an instagram status, the Tennis star said that she felt like a win when she watched Pakistani drama after putting her so Izhaan to sleep.

She had written: “Chamomile tea and 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman' after baby sleep is equal to a win,”.

'Mera Dil Mera Dushman' is being telecast by a private channel.

Drama Serial with leading roles of Yasir Nawaz, Noman Sami and Alizeh Shah won hearts and gained huge popularity across the country.