Sania Mirza Watches Pakistani Drama “Mera Dil Mera Dushman”

Thu 22nd October 2020

Sania Mirza watches Pakistani drama “Mera Dil Mera Dushman”

The top Indian Tennis Star Sania Mirza has shared her feelings about watching Paksitani drama.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 22nd, 2020) Indian Tennis Star revealed she had been enjoying Pakistani drama serial “Mera Dil Mera Dushman.

In an instagram status, the Tennis star said that she felt like a win when she watched Pakistani drama after putting her so Izhaan to sleep.

She had written: “Chamomile tea and 'Mera Dil Mera Dushman' after baby sleep is equal to a win,”.

'Mera Dil Mera Dushman' is being telecast by a private channel.

Drama Serial with leading roles of Yasir Nawaz, Noman Sami and Alizeh Shah won hearts and gained huge popularity across the country.

