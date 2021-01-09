UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sania Mirza Wishes Birthday To Farah Khan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 03:06 PM

Sania Mirza wishes birthday to Farah Khan

The Tennis Star has shared a picture of herself with renowned Indian director Farah Khan, with an heart-touching note on her 56 birthday.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2021) Tennis star Sania Mirza wished birthday to her best friend and known Indian director Farah Khan on Saturday.

Farah Khan turned 56 years old.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza wrote: “Happy birthday to my soul sister .. arguably the funniest person I know..Someone who has no filter (i would have it no other way) who's always been there for me, my partner to watch cringe worthy movies and shows in our nighties in bed (yes nighties, you read it right 🤣) in the middle of the night ,the only person I know who can and has slept in a night club 😅 the only person I can talk to for hours on the phone and laugh like no one is watching.

. the only person who knows me so well that I am terrible at remembering birthdays so she actually will call me two days before and tell it's her birthday and that I need to wish her 🤣my partner in crime and my best friend.. this is the longest we've gone without seeing each other and I miss you and love you..Ps- maybe the longest caption I've ever written for anyone so I must truly love you 😏 @farahkhankunder,”.

Tennis star Sania Mirza just wished her best friend and Indian director Farah Khan on her 56th birthday in a long, endearing note on Instagram.

Related Topics

India Tennis Film And Movies Farah Best Instagram Love

Recent Stories

SOPs violation, AAC imposes fines

17 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

20 minutes ago

MC Muzaffargarh removes encroachment

20 minutes ago

One held with narcotics in sialkot

20 minutes ago

Coronavirus claims another 21 lives: 600 new cases ..

25 minutes ago

New Covid-19 variant found in eight US states: off ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.