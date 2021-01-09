Sania Mirza wishes birthday to Farah Khan

(@fidahassanain)

The Tennis Star has shared a picture of herself with renowned Indian director Farah Khan, with an heart-touching note on her 56 birthday.

Tennis star Sania Mirza wished birthday to her best friend and known Indian director Farah Khan on Saturday.

Farah Khan turned 56 years old.

Taking to Instagram, Sania Mirza wrote: “Happy birthday to my soul sister .. arguably the funniest person I know..Someone who has no filter (i would have it no other way) who's always been there for me, my partner to watch cringe worthy movies and shows in our nighties in bed (yes nighties, you read it right 🤣) in the middle of the night ,the only person I know who can and has slept in a night club 😅 the only person I can talk to for hours on the phone and laugh like no one is watching.

. the only person who knows me so well that I am terrible at remembering birthdays so she actually will call me two days before and tell it's her birthday and that I need to wish her 🤣my partner in crime and my best friend.. this is the longest we've gone without seeing each other and I miss you and love you..Ps- maybe the longest caption I've ever written for anyone so I must truly love you 😏 @farahkhankunder,”.

