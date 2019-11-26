UrduPoint.com
Sania Saeed Criticizes Directors For Not Highlighting Women Empowerment In Dramas

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:36 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Pakistani versatile actress Sania Saeed has criticized the television drama directors for not showing the struggles of women in all the fields of life.In a statement, the actress said that Pakistani drama industry is not highlighting the real issues being faced by the people living in a society.

The dramas being produced now a days are only based on the marriage issue of girls which is wrong, she added.Sania said that the women are participating in every field with great enthusiasm and zeal but the directors are not showing this side.

