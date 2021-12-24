Sania surprises fans with her new look

(@FahadShabbir)

The Indian Tennis star who often shares her pictures on social media has kept it very simple yet elegant and opted for a watch on her left wrist while her hair style and smokey-eyed makeup made her look so perfect.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2021) Indian Tennis star Sania Mirza is known for sharing her beautiful pictures and interesting video clips on the social media. Thursday evening was not different as she took to Instargram account and uploaded a new monochromatic snapshot for her fans.

Sania could be seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt in the latest snapshot that she teamed with lace culottes for her look.

Sharing her picture, she did not write any caption as the picture itself was a thousand words. She just put two emojis — a black and a white one — in the description box.

The snapshot racked up more than 21,000 likes within less than an hour time. That is not all, but her fans and followers quickly flocked to the comments section and posted endearing messages for the tennis player.