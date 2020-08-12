UrduPoint.com
Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed With Stage 3 Lung Cancer

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 hours ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 12:42 PM

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer

The Indian actor who has been shifted to a hospital in Mumbai also talked about his illness and informed his fans and friends that they should not be worried, avoid from spreading unnecessarily speculation and he will be back to work soon.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2020) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, the Indian media reported here on Wednesday.

Sanjay Dutt who is also known as Muna Bhai was shifted to a hospital in Mumbai two days ago after he complained about breathlessness. The celebrity also talked about his illness in a tweet but he did not mention what kind of disease he is suffering from.

He wrote in the tweet, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment.

My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”.

The 61-year-old actor was admitted to the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai where he underwent medical examination. He was taken to the intensive care unit as his oxygen level dipped. His Coronavirus test was also carried out it came negative.

More Stories From Showbiz

