Sanjay Dutt Expresses Sincere Desire To Meet Javed Miandad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 12, 2023 | 08:03 PM

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 12nd, 2023) Indian actor Sanjay Dutt recently conveyed warm greetings to former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, expressing his sincere desire to meet him in the near future.

Javed Miandad shared a video on his Facebook account, featuring Sanjay Dutt expressing his admiration for the legendary Pakistani batsman.

In the video, Sanjay Dutt, also known as "Baba," expressed his fondness for Javed Miandad and expressed his delight at seeing him after a long time.

He expressed his hope that they would have the opportunity to meet in the beautiful city of Kandy, Sri Lanka, during the Lankan Premier League in August.

