Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Posts Heartfelt Message On Death Of Her Boyfriend

Chand Sahkeel 9 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:19 PM

Sanjay Dutt's daughter posts heartfelt message on death of her boyfriend

Trishala Dutt, daughter of renowned actor Sanjay Dutt, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram revealing the demise of her rumored boyfriend

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Trishala Dutt, daughter of renowned actor Sanjay Dutt, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram revealing the demise of her rumored boyfriend.On July 2, she wrote, "My heart is broken.

Thank You for loving me, protecting me, and taking care of me. You have made me the happiest I've ever been in my life. I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have met you and beyond blessed to have been yours.

You will live in me for eternity. I love you and I will miss you. Until we meet again. Forever yours, xo your Bella Mia."Trishala's verified Instagram profile was recently made private for her over 300,000 followers.

She had several pictures with her boyfriend in the past, but had never identified him by name.

She'd captioned an earlier post "By the way, I'm wearing the smile you gave me."Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's eldest child and was born in New York.

Her mother Richa Sharma was an aspiring actor before she married Sanjay in 1987.Trishala was born in 1989. Richa was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of her marriage and moved to New York for cure and later succumbed to it in 1996.Trishala has had a tumultuous relationship with her father, although they are in a much better space now.

There was much speculation as to why Sanju, the Raj Kumar Hirani directed film on Sanjay's controversial life, made no mention of Richa and Trishala. She said in a recent Instagram AMA session that her relationship with Sanjay is extremely �normal'.

