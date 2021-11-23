Sanjay Khan apologizes from Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on flight to Dubai

(@FahadShabbir)

The actor recalls her introduction to the actress during a Dubai-bound flight, saying that only if Zinta was uttered he would have remembered her as he had seen many of her films with her beautiful face.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2021) Bollywood actor and filmmaker Sanjay Khan apologized publicly from Preity Zinta for not recognizing her on a flight to Dubai.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said, “Dear Preity- as a gentleman I thought its my duty to apologise tht I couldn’t recognize you when my daughter Simone introduced you on a flight to Dubai,”.

He also tweeted, “Only if Zinta was uttered I would have remembered you as I have seen many of ur films with ur beautiful face,”.

Simone Arora, the daughter of the actor, introduced him to Preity Zinta during their flight to the UAE but the actor could not recognize her at that moment.

On November 18, Preity G Zinta and Gene Goodenough surprised their fans when they announced birth of their twins.

The couple welcomed Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough via surrogacy.