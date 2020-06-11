UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Santosh Kumar Remembered On 38th Death Anniversary

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:57 PM

Santosh Kumar remembered on 38th death anniversary

The 38th death anniversary of versatile Pakistani film actor Syed Musa Raza, popularly known as Santosh Kumar was observed on Thursday (June 11).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The 38th death anniversary of versatile Pakistani film actor Syed Musa Raza, popularly known as Santosh Kumar was observed on Thursday (June 11).

He was born in 1925 in Lahore. He graduated from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

Santosh Kumar was widely regarded as a dignified and charismatic fellow. He was often offered roles in government order, but he respectfully declined in favour of people, he felt, were better suited for such positions.

Kumar was active in Pakistani cinema during the 1950s and 60s and is considered to be the first romantic hero of Pakistani films.

His first film was "Ahensa" made in 1947 in India, and his first film in Pakistan was "Beli".

Kumar also starred in the first ever silver jubilee urdu film "Do Aansoo" in 1950. The very first Nigar Award for best actor was rewarded to Santosh Kumar for the film "Waada".

"Shaam Dhalay" is the only movie he produced, directed and played the lead role. He passed away in 1982, electronic channels reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Film And Movies Hyderabad Lead June Silver From Government Best

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s coronavirus case tally passes half m ..

29 minutes ago

DP World concludes acquisition of TIS Container Te ..

29 minutes ago

Non-bailable notice issued for former PM Nawaz Sha ..

41 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 849 new coronavirus recoveries

44 minutes ago

OFID, Oman launch partnership to drive ambitious d ..

44 minutes ago

UAE chairs ITU virtual consultation of councillors

44 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.