UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor Determined To Get Golden Glow

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 01:07 PM

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get golden glow

A video clip of both actresses have gone viral on social media in which they are seen working out together somewhere in Maldives.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) A video clip of Bollywood stars Star Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor workout video went viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who were touring Maldives shared their video working out together.

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared their video while Janhvi posted it on her Twitter account.

But the caption of Sara Ali Khan was quite interesting. She had written: “Go with the flow, Steady and slow , Kick high- squat low, That’s how you’ll get the golden glow .

For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show,”.

Despite being away from the homeland, both the artists did not abandon their routine work and are determined to get golden glow.

Related Topics

Bollywood Social Media Twitter Maldives Gold From Instagram

Recent Stories

Metro, Speedo bus service resumed in Lahore

44 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan greatly values its relationship w ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,070 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Unknown men booked over charges of firing on senio ..

1 hour ago

Careem to ‘Explore Ramzan’ by customising Supe ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 148 more deaths due to COVID-19

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.