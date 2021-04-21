Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor determined to get golden glow

(@fidahassanain)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2021) A video clip of Bollywood stars Star Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor workout video went viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who were touring Maldives shared their video working out together.

Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared their video while Janhvi posted it on her Twitter account.

But the caption of Sara Ali Khan was quite interesting. She had written: “Go with the flow, Steady and slow , Kick high- squat low, That’s how you’ll get the golden glow .

For better instructions ask @namratapurohit to show,”.

Despite being away from the homeland, both the artists did not abandon their routine work and are determined to get golden glow.