Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

The actress who is working on her next movie Atrangi Re says that her mother asks her to focus on work.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 22nd, 2021) Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has opened up about her marriage plan.

Talking to Mashable India in an interview, the actress has said that she and her mother Amrita Singh do not discuss anything about her marriage plans.

When asked as to why her mother does not discuss marriage plan with her, she was of the view that her mother wanted her to focus on work.

“Mom asks me to focus on work,” the actress responded to the interviewer.

To another question whether she liked to keep her personal life to herself to which she responded, the 26 actress said: “It's nobody else's business.”

The actress also said that people talk about equations when they reach a level of seriousness when there is something to speak about it would be spoken about.

Sara these days busy n the promotions of her upcoming movie Atrangi Re that will be released on December 24 on Disney + Hotstar. The Aanand L Rai-directed film also stars Akshay Kumar.