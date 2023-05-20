Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film festival after Cannes debut

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2023) Sara Ali Khan, who made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival, graced the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she shared captivating pictures from the Red Sea Women in Cinema Gala.

Dressed in an enchanting Rachel Gilbert gown, Sara exuded elegance as she posed as an honoree at the event held in collaboration with Vanity Fair. With her hair styled in a loose bun and minimal jewelry, she looked absolutely breathtaking.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Sara playfully apologized for the influx of posts and expressed her fascination with the clear waters surrounding her. However, she chose to reserve the picturesque scene exclusively for her beloved followers and refrained from swimming.

One of the images captured Sara alongside influential women from Arab, Africa, and Asia, including Razane Jammal, Fatima AlBanawi, Mohammed Al Turki, Simone Marchetti, Tara Emad, Mila Al Zahrani, and Jade Osiberu. The Red Sea International Film Festival proudly hosted its inaugural "Celebration of Women in Cinema" Gala, recognizing the visionary talents of women both in front of and behind the camera from across the globe.

Sara's presence as a representative of India showcased the importance of amplifying women's stories to a wide audience while empowering a new generation of talent.

Alongside her international endeavors, Sara also unveiled the trailer for her upcoming romantic-comedy film, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke," where she stars alongside Vicky Kaushal. With projects like "Ae Watan Mere Watan" and two other Hindi films in her pipeline, Sara continues to solidify her presence in the industry.

Expressing her privilege at the event, Sara shared, "I feel very, very privileged. I'm a very proud Indian, and I'm a very proud girl, so I think that it's lovely that I can come here to this international forum and celebrate my Indianness and my womanhood." Acknowledging the unifying power of cinema, she added, "While that's definitely a huge part of my identity, I think that in cinema gender doesn't matter, nationality doesn't matter. We all come together to tell stories honestly, and I'm happy to be here with these lovely ladies that are here to celebrate that."

Prior to her appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, Sara mesmerized audiences at Cannes with her elegant white lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Her second appearance showcased her in a white saree with black accents, and her makeup and hairstyle drew comparisons to her renowned grandmother, Sharmila Tagore.