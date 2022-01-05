Sara Ali Khan speaks up about friendship and competitions

(@FahadShabbir)

The Atrangi Re actor unveils that she loves her peers as they were different from her and she learns a lot from them.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-5th, 2022) Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday recently spoke up about her friendship with her B-Town friends Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Radhika Madan with Mid-Day.

The actress also talked about competitions with her contemporaries without compromising her friendship goals.

Talking about Janhvi the Kedarnath actor said she is ambitious like herself.

She said, "We are both ambitious, young girls who have lost 18 months of our lives to COVID. We bond over that,". "We are different people, but comfortable in our skin," She added.