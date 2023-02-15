Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Sydney

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress, with charming smile and beautiful attire, has reflected the heart-touching eastern culture in Sydney.

Sydney: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday stormed into the social media by her latest pictures in front of iconic Sydney Opera House.

The actress looked stunning in all white cotton attire having navy blue embroidery all over, with a nett depatta. She preferred to wear minimum make up on the occasion.

Sara, standing at the place with Opera House in the background and blue waters, depicted the beautiful eastern culture. The actress and the view both looked amazing.

Taking to photos sharing app, the actor wrote, “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t.”

The pictures garnered thousands of likes and comments within no time as the fans called the latest pictures of the actress as the most adorable ones.