UrduPoint.com

Sara Ali Khan Stuns Fans By Latest Pictures In Sydney

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 15, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans by latest pictures in Sydney

The actress, with charming smile and beautiful attire, has reflected the heart-touching eastern culture in Sydney.

Sydney: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2023) Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday stormed into the social media by her latest pictures in front of iconic Sydney Opera House.

The actress looked stunning in all white cotton attire having navy blue embroidery all over, with a nett depatta. She preferred to wear minimum make up on the occasion.

Sara, standing at the place with Opera House in the background and blue waters, depicted the beautiful eastern culture. The actress and the view both looked amazing.

Taking to photos sharing app, the actor wrote, “The horizon changes but the sun doesn’t.”

The pictures garnered thousands of likes and comments within no time as the fans called the latest pictures of the actress as the most adorable ones.

Related Topics

Bollywood Social Media Sydney Cotton All

Recent Stories

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion o ..

Women in Government Forum hosts panel discussion on ‘Powering the Future by He ..

17 minutes ago
 US, Iran Discuss Possible Prisoner Release With He ..

US, Iran Discuss Possible Prisoner Release With Help of Qatar, UK - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Experts for 'aggressive response' to counter India ..

Experts for 'aggressive response' to counter Indian attempt to modify Indus trea ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali urges stude ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ghulam Ali urges students to implement research work ..

4 minutes ago
 Suspect rapist held from Karachi

Suspect rapist held from Karachi

4 minutes ago
 Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcar ..

Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Pak Pharma & Healthcare Expo

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.