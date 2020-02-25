UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sara Ali Khan With Her Newest' Fan Punit Malhotra

Chand Sahkeel 5 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

Sara Ali Khan with her newest' fan Punit Malhotra

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan, who rules over the hearts of millions, has found a new fan in the form ofStudent of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan, who rules over the hearts of millions, has found a new fan in the form ofStudent of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra.Sara Ali Khan and Punit met for some shoot recently.The film director took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with the Simmba actress and called her a gorgeous' lady.

He wrote, "The gorgeous @saraalikhan95 with her newest fan!!! Thank you for a fun and mad shoot."The photo has won the hearts of thousands of fans of Sara Ali Khan and Punit Malhotra.On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped her upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.The movie has failed to impress the audience on the box office.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Imtiaz Ali Varun Dhawan Moroccan Dirham Million Instagram Love

Recent Stories

World Spay Day observed at UVAS

4 minutes ago

All resources being utilized to save forests, DFO ..

1 minute ago

NA body takes strict notice on universities' issue ..

1 minute ago

RCB confiscates five truckload goods of encroacher ..

1 minute ago

Pak HC pays courtesy call on President, PM of Sri ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Crew of Quarantined Diamond Princess Lin ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.