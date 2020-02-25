Sara Ali Khan with her newest' fan Punit Malhotra

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan, who rules over the hearts of millions, has found a new fan in the form ofStudent of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th February, 2020) Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan, who rules over the hearts of millions, has found a new fan in the form ofStudent of the Year 2 director Punit Malhotra.Sara Ali Khan and Punit met for some shoot recently.The film director took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo with the Simmba actress and called her a gorgeous' lady.

He wrote, "The gorgeous @saraalikhan95 with her newest fan!!! Thank you for a fun and mad shoot."The photo has won the hearts of thousands of fans of Sara Ali Khan and Punit Malhotra.On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped her upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan.Sara was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan.The movie has failed to impress the audience on the box office.