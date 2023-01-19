Sara Ali Khan wraps up her association with The Collective

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports suggest that the development has taken place after The Collective signed it's deed with Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency).

MUMBAI: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2023) Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan has finally wrapped her five year long association with The Collective.

The actress has made this decision after The Collective signed it's deed with Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led DCA (Dharma Cornerstone Agency).

The Indian media reported that Sara had a fantastic experience with The Collective and now both have decided to part ways for better future prospects

Following the development, the actress has . Sara has struck a deal with the Karan Johar and Bunty Sajdeh led, DCA – Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

The paperwork is underway and the reports say that Dharma will exclusively manage films, web series and brands for Sara Ali Khan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to star in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal.

She further has Gaslight with Vikrat Massey and Ae Watan Mere Watan in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.

It may be mentioned here that many other celebrities also parted ways amicably with their respective PR agencies to join others for better prospects. For instance; Tiger Shroff quit The Collective to join Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Moreover, Ranveer Singh parted ways with Yash Raj Films and joined The Collective.

Currently, Karan Johar’s DCA is playing the part of a PR agency for actors namely; Ananya Panday, Tammanaah Bhatia, Vijay Deverakonda, Tripti Dimri, Tiger Shroff and many others.

Now, the Atrangi Re actor has also joined in Dharma Cornerstone Agency.