Sarah Khan shares her wedding pictures with fans

The actress has married singer Falak Shabir and took to Instagram to share the pictures and videos of their wedding.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Renowned tv actress Sarah Khan who recently married with singer Falak Shabir shared her wedding teaser on social media here on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a video clip and wrote: ““Couldn’t stop myself from sharing every bit of my wedding. You guys made it even more special Mash’Allah Mash’Allah can’t thank Allah Talah enough for this much izzat aur app sab kaa pyaar. Beshak izzat denay wala Khuda hai,”

She also added: “Lastly, here’s a small thank you note for all the designers and makeup team for making my wedding days even bigger than I ever imagined, from my birthday (14th of July) to the Nikah day (16th of July) enjoyed every bit of it ALHAMDULILLAH.

“Very special thanks to my sister @aishazafaruk for planning all four events so beautifully. You’re the best wedding planner I could ever ask for. We trusted you and you won our trust and of course @abdulsamadzia for capturing magical moments,” the actress concluded.

On July 15, Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir surprised their fans by announcing their engagement on social media and soon got married without wasting more time.