UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sarah Khan Shares Her Wedding Pictures With Fans

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 02:03 PM

Sarah Khan shares her wedding pictures with fans

The actress has married singer Falak Shabir and took to Instagram to share the pictures and videos of their  wedding.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2020) Renowned tv actress Sarah Khan who recently married with singer Falak Shabir shared her wedding teaser on social media here on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress uploaded a video clip and wrote: ““Couldn’t stop myself from sharing every bit of my wedding. You guys made it even more special Mash’Allah Mash’Allah can’t thank Allah Talah enough for this much izzat aur app sab kaa pyaar. Beshak izzat denay wala Khuda hai,”

She also added: “Lastly, here’s a small thank you note for all the designers and makeup team for making my wedding days even bigger than I ever imagined, from my birthday (14th of July) to the Nikah day (16th of July) enjoyed every bit of it ALHAMDULILLAH.

“Very special thanks to my sister @aishazafaruk for planning all four events so beautifully. You’re the best wedding planner I could ever ask for. We trusted you and you won our trust and of course @abdulsamadzia for capturing magical moments,” the actress concluded.

On July 15, Actress Sarah Khan and singer Falak Shabbir surprised their fans by announcing their engagement on social media and soon got married without wasting more time.

Related Topics

Social Media Marriage Married July TV All From Best Instagram

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi is unfit for chairmanship of Kashm ..

1 minute ago

ADNOC, ADQ form joint venture to catalyse UAE’s ..

36 minutes ago

Russian Prime Minister Believes in Potential of Ru ..

1 hour ago

South Korea seeks joint Moon, Mars explorations wi ..

1 hour ago

Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant to Be Launched in 2 ..

1 hour ago

Australia's Victoria Sees Record 484 COVID-19 Case ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.