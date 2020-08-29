Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri passes away

Renowned Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri died here on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Renowned Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri died here on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, a private news channel reported.

Shafaullah Rokhri was rushed to the hospital soon after sudden heart attack but could not survived.

His body is being shifted to his ancestral village Rokhri in Mianwali where his funeral prayer would be offered.

Leaving behind great love and popularity among hearts of Saraiki music lovers across the country, late Shafaullah Rokhri himself had lasting respect for his fans and humanity as whole. His son Zeeshan Rokhri also scaled many heights in music industry in short span of time.