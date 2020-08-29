UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Saraiki Folk Singer Shafaullah Rokhri Passes Away

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri passes away

Renowned Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri died here on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, a private news channel reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Renowned Saraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri died here on Saturday due to cardiac arrest, a private news channel reported.

Shafaullah Rokhri was rushed to the hospital soon after sudden heart attack but could not survived.

His body is being shifted to his ancestral village Rokhri in Mianwali where his funeral prayer would be offered.

Leaving behind great love and popularity among hearts of Saraiki music lovers across the country, late Shafaullah Rokhri himself had lasting respect for his fans and humanity as whole. His son Zeeshan Rokhri also scaled many heights in music industry in short span of time.

Related Topics

Attack Music Died Mianwali Prayer Industry Love

Recent Stories

Poland&#039;s Sluzewiec Horse Race Track to host S ..

9 minutes ago

Smart Dubai launches new professional Diploma to e ..

9 minutes ago

Two bodies swept away with floodwater recovered fr ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

2 minutes ago

Dubai Future Foundation rolls out second batch of ..

24 minutes ago

4000 policemen to guard 1,947 mourning processions ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.