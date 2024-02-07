Sarwat Gilani Hints At Her Return To Screen Once Again
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The actress shares a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani on Wednesday hinted at her return to the screen once again.
Sarwat Gilani shared a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, in which she could be seen during a shoot recording.
In the caption of the picture, the actress asked her admirers where they would prefer to see her: in dramas, commercials, web series, or films?
In response to the post, a large number of users expressed their desire for her return to dramas. However, Sarwat Gilani hinted that any comments about the shoot in question would be premature.
It is worth noting that previously, during a question and answer session, the actress had mentioned that she has been focusing on her health since the birth of her newborn and is currently not involved in any projects.
Recent Stories
ECP summons important meeting today
Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments ..
KE PREPARES FOR 2024 ELECTIONS; FULLEST SUPPORT TO BE EXTENDED TO POLLING STATIO ..
WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final
Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?
Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESCO Headquarters
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'
LWMC executes zero waste operation in city
Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 2023
33 candidates including 24 independents in run from PP-17
Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar
PSL online ticket booking website recovered
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes2 days ago
-
Areej Chaudhary, Miss Pakistan World, Aiming for Success One Step at a Time2 days ago
-
SZA and Swift win Grammys, as Tracy Chapman wows gala audience2 days ago
-
Boygenius, SZA, Eilish scoop early Grammys as Swift eyes record2 days ago
-
Fans rejoice as Legend Nadeem’s Film ‘Dil Lagi’ completes 50 years of its release4 days ago
-
Poonam Panday refutes reports of her death4 days ago
-
Veteran television actor Khayyam Sarhadi remembered4 days ago
-
Poonam Panday dies at 32 due to cervical cancer5 days ago
-
Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed13 days ago
-
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans13 days ago
-
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments14 days ago
-
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures15 days ago