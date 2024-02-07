Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

(@Abdulla99267510)

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani on Wednesday hinted at her return to the screen once again.

Sarwat Gilani shared a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, in which she could be seen during a shoot recording.

In the caption of the picture, the actress asked her admirers where they would prefer to see her: in dramas, commercials, web series, or films?

In response to the post, a large number of users expressed their desire for her return to dramas. However, Sarwat Gilani hinted that any comments about the shoot in question would be premature.

It is worth noting that previously, during a question and answer session, the actress had mentioned that she has been focusing on her health since the birth of her newborn and is currently not involved in any projects.