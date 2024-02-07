Open Menu

Sarwat Gilani Hints At Her Return To Screen Once Again

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 07, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Sarwat Gilani hints at her return to screen once again

The actress shares a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2024) Renowned Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani on Wednesday hinted at her return to the screen once again.

Sarwat Gilani shared a photo on the photo and video sharing app Instagram, in which she could be seen during a shoot recording.

In the caption of the picture, the actress asked her admirers where they would prefer to see her: in dramas, commercials, web series, or films?

In response to the post, a large number of users expressed their desire for her return to dramas. However, Sarwat Gilani hinted that any comments about the shoot in question would be premature.

It is worth noting that previously, during a question and answer session, the actress had mentioned that she has been focusing on her health since the birth of her newborn and is currently not involved in any projects.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sarwat Gilani Post Instagram

Recent Stories

ECP summons important meeting today

ECP summons important meeting today

27 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressi ..

Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad unveils impressive impact and accomplishments ..

42 minutes ago
 KE PREPARES FOR 2024 ELECTIONS; FULLEST SUPPORT TO ..

KE PREPARES FOR 2024 ELECTIONS; FULLEST SUPPORT TO BE EXTENDED TO POLLING STATIO ..

42 minutes ago
 WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the Presiden ..

WAPDA and SNGPL set to lock horns for the President's Trophy final

1 hour ago
 Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss ..

Elections 2024: Which Pakistani cricketers to miss voting this time?

1 hour ago
 Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESC ..

Modern Customer Service Centre inaugurated at LESCO Headquarters

1 hour ago
US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll no ..

US says vote delaying Senegal presidential poll not 'legitimate'

1 hour ago
 LWMC executes zero waste operation in city

LWMC executes zero waste operation in city

1 hour ago
 Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 202 ..

Singapore's DBS net profit hits record high in 2023

1 hour ago
 33 candidates including 24 independents in run fro ..

33 candidates including 24 independents in run from PP-17

1 hour ago
 Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 08 paisa against dollar

1 hour ago
 PSL online ticket booking website recovered

PSL online ticket booking website recovered

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz