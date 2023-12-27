Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Joyland actress has taken to social media to share the heartfelt moment of new addition to the family with her fans and followers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Lollywood star Sarwat Gilani along with her husband Fahad Mirza welcomed the arrival of their new baby. It is a girl.

The Joyland actress who is known for her versatile acting has given birth to a third child.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt photo of the newest addition to their family, announcing the joyous news of their child's birth.

Sarwat Gilani is married to Fahad Mirza, who is not only an actor but also a skilled plastic surgeon. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

They had already two children Rohan Mirza and Araiz Muhammad Mirza, born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Throughout her career, Sarwat Gilani has earned recognition and acclaim for her compelling roles in dramas such as "Khasara" and “Naulakha”. "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani" and "Joyland," have garnered appreciation.