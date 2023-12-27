Open Menu

Sarwat Gillani, Her Husband Fahad Mirza Welcome New Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 27, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Sarwat Gillani, her husband Fahad Mirza welcome new child

The Joyland actress has taken to social media to share the heartfelt moment of new addition to the family with her fans and followers.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2023) Lollywood star Sarwat Gilani along with her husband Fahad Mirza welcomed the arrival of their new baby. It is a girl.

The Joyland actress who is known for her versatile acting has given birth to a third child.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt photo of the newest addition to their family, announcing the joyous news of their child's birth.

Sarwat Gilani is married to Fahad Mirza, who is not only an actor but also a skilled plastic surgeon. The couple tied the knot in 2014.

They had already two children Rohan Mirza and Araiz Muhammad Mirza, born in 2015 and 2017, respectively.

Throughout her career, Sarwat Gilani has earned recognition and acclaim for her compelling roles in dramas such as "Khasara" and “Naulakha”. "Jawani Phir Nahi Ani" and "Joyland," have garnered appreciation.

Related Topics

Married Sarwat Gilani 2017 2015 Family Instagram

Recent Stories

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers f ..

Imran Khan faces objection on nomination papers for Lahore’s NA-127

21 minutes ago
 Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh ..

Former federal minister for interior Faisal Saleh Hayat-joins PML-N

17 minutes ago
 Highways, connecting roads essential for developme ..

Highways, connecting roads essential for development, prosperity of province: Ka ..

17 minutes ago
 FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing il ..

FIA arrest four-member gang involved in issuing illegal CNICs to non-nationals

18 minutes ago
 Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's res ..

Garbage burning becomes nuisance for Capital's residents causing respiratory dis ..

18 minutes ago
 Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

Sukkur Barrage to close for 15 days

18 minutes ago
Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

Hania Aamir’s latest photos win fans’ heart

33 minutes ago
 Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recove ..

Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; money, bikes recovered

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market wit ..

Pakistan's first foray into global jobs market with record agreements for manpow ..

24 minutes ago
 Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excis ..

Caretaker Minister for Revenue, Finance, and Excise Taxation, Ahmed Rasool Banga ..

24 minutes ago
 After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with ..

After treatment at Erdogan hospital, 35 kids, with club foot, now ready to walk ..

23 minutes ago
 PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in E ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhry escape indictment in ECP defamation case

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz