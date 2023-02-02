Sarwat Gillani reacts to online trolling

(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress says that nobody can bully her and asks her fans to resist online hate, trolling.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) Lollywood star Sarwat Gilani on Thursday reacted to online trolling by asking her fans to resist the urge to spread negativity online.

The actress shared how celebrities could be impacted by negative comments and trolling and the challi they faced as a resul.

.she expressed these words in the Frieha Altaf's podcast,

Sarwat stressed upon the importance of focusing on positivity and speaking out against online hate.

In her view, the online hate could be very dangerous

Prince Harry and Megan Markle, she said, faced many challenge.

The actress in her views also expressed how virtual hate could be extremely damaging, leading to depression and insecurity. She personally stated that she refuses to be bullied and that just because someone has internet access and a keyboard, it doesn't permists then for right to put others down.

She made it clear that she was bully and nobody could bully her.

"I . I’m never a bully with weak or meek people. I feel that just because you have an internet connection and a keyboard, it does not give you the entitlement to put people down,” she said.

The “Churails” actor pointed out that it is a cultural issue to focus on the negative rather than highlighting the positive. She suggested that this behavior is a result of people not being happy in their own lives, and that they judge and bring others down to feel better about themselves.

Earlier, her filmCannes-winning film “Joyland”. She concluded by urging people to look within themselves and resist negativity, rather than spreading it.

It may be mentioned here that the entertainment industry, celebrities have often spoken out about the harmful effects of online trolling on their mental health. Syeda Tuba, Saboor Aly, Anoushey Ashraf, and others were among them.