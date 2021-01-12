UrduPoint.com
SC Accepts Meesha Shafi’s Plea For Regular Hearing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 12th January 2021 | 01:02 PM

SC accepts Meesha Shafi’s plea for regular hearing

Singer and actress Meesha Shafi through her counsel has asked the top court to issue directives for the provincial ombudsperson for protection of harassment against women at workplace for hearing again her grievances.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12th, 2021) The top court has admitted for regular hearing the petition of known singer and actress Meesha Shafi seeking directives for the provincial ombudsperson for protection of harassment against women at workplace for hearing again her grievances.

A three-judge Supreme court bench led by Justice Mushir Alam issued notices to Advocate General Punjab as well as singer Ali Zafar.

Meesha had asked the top court to accept he appeal and nullify the Oct 11 Lahore High Court (LHC) order whereby conclusion reached by the provincial ombudsperson for the protection of harassment against women at workplace was upheld.

Ali Zafar had filed defamation suit against Meesha Shafi over charges of defaming him on social media. He had asked the trial court for hearing of his defamation suit against the actress and order her to pay compensation over leveling false allegations and damaging his repute.

Advocate Khawaja Ahmad Hosain, the counsel of Meesha Shafi asked the top court to order that her case be remarked back to the provincial ombudsperson for rehearing of her complaint of her client against Ali Zafar.

