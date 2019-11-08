UrduPoint.com
Scandal-hit Opera Star Domingo Withdraws From Tokyo Olympic Event

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 11:47 AM

Scandal-hit opera star Domingo withdraws from Tokyo Olympic event

Scandal-hit opera singer Placido Domingo, who faces multiple sexual harassment accusations, announced Friday he would withdraw from a cultural event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, citing the project's "complexity"

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :Scandal-hit opera singer Placido Domingo, who faces multiple sexual harassment accusations, announced Friday he would withdraw from a cultural event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, citing the project's "complexity".

In a statement released by the 2020 organisers, Domingo made no mention of the allegations, which he denies.

