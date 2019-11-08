Scandal-hit Opera Star Domingo Withdraws From Tokyo Olympic Event
Scandal-hit opera singer Placido Domingo, who faces multiple sexual harassment accusations, announced Friday he would withdraw from a cultural event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, citing the project's "complexity"
In a statement released by the 2020 organisers, Domingo made no mention of the allegations, which he denies.