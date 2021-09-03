UrduPoint.com

Sci-fi Blockbuster 'Dune' Brings Stars To Venice

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 12:36 PM

Sci-fi blockbuster 'Dune' brings stars to Venice

One of the most hotly anticipated sci-fi blockbusters in years was finally set to land on Friday, as the world premiere of "Dune" arrived at the Venice Film Festival

Venice, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :One of the most hotly anticipated sci-fi blockbusters in years was finally set to land on Friday, as the world premiere of "Dune" arrived at the Venice Film Festival.

Journalists and industry folk were ordered to hand in their phones to prevent any shots leaking out from the screenings.

Meanwhile, fans prepared for a cavalcade of stars to descend on Venice's glitzy Lido island, including Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac and Javier Bardem.

With a $165-million budget and a critically adored director in Canadian Denis Villeneuve, hopes are high that the film can shake the curse that has attached to previous attempts to adapt the landmark 1960s novel.

Through hits like "Sicario" and "Arrival", Villeneuve has put himself alongside Christopher Nolan as one of the rare directors who can deliver deadly serious cinema that also pulls in the punters.

He has also proved his worth to sci-fi fans with "Blade Runner 2049", a lauded sequel to the Ridley Scott classic.

The build-up has not been all roses, with the release delayed by almost a year due to the pandemic.

Villeneuve has also clashed with Warner Bros over its decision to release the film on streaming platforms at the same time as cinemas.

He told Total Film that decision was "ridiculous", saying: "The best way I can compare it is to drive a speedboat in your bathtub."The film is playing out of competition at Venice, which has a particularly starry line-up on Friday, with Kristen Stewart also premiering her biopic of Princess Diana, "Spencer".

Related Topics

World Film And Movies Budget Venice Same Spencer Christopher Nolan Jason Momoa Kristen Stewart Oscar Isaac Javier Bardem All From Industry Best

Recent Stories

PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology t ..

PM endorses China's innovative Juncao technology to address challenges of food s ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treat ..

Putin Says Absence of Russian-Japanese Peace Treaty Is 'Nonsense'

3 minutes ago
 Putin Proposes Launching International Expedition ..

Putin Proposes Launching International Expedition to Arctic High Latitudes

3 minutes ago
 Fawad greets para athlete Haider Ali over winning ..

Fawad greets para athlete Haider Ali over winning gold medal in paralympics

8 minutes ago
 DC advises citizens to use 'Qeemat App' to lodge c ..

DC advises citizens to use 'Qeemat App' to lodge complaints against profiteering ..

8 minutes ago
 Louisiana Residents Launch Hurricane Aid Project A ..

Louisiana Residents Launch Hurricane Aid Project Amid Slow Government Response - ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.