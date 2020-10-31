UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sean Connery Funeral To Be 'private', Memorial To Follow: Family

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 09:21 PM

Sean Connery funeral to be 'private', memorial to follow: family

Legendary British actor Sean Connery, whose has died aged 90, will be honoured in a private funeral ceremony with a memorial event to be held later, his family said Saturday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Legendary British actor Sean Connery, whose has died aged 90, will be honoured in a private funeral ceremony with a memorial event to be held later, his family said Saturday.

"There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended," the family said in a statement.

Related Topics

Died Family Event

Recent Stories

FPCCI for cut in POL levy, taxes

3 minutes ago

No ceremony but plenty of buzz around 2021 Tour de ..

3 minutes ago

Ivory Coast president urges calm in tense election ..

3 minutes ago

'It's over', Guardiola rules out return as Barca b ..

3 minutes ago

Traffic mess on Murree road irk motorists

29 minutes ago

India intends to implement 'Belfour Declaration' l ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.