Sean Connery Funeral To Be 'private', Memorial To Follow: Family
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Legendary British actor Sean Connery, whose has died aged 90, will be honoured in a private funeral ceremony with a memorial event to be held later, his family said Saturday.
"There will be a private ceremony followed by a memorial yet to be planned once the virus has ended," the family said in a statement.