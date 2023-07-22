Open Menu

Sehar Khan Praises Faysal Qureshi's Remarkable Talent, Friendly Nature

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 22, 2023 | 06:44 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 22nd, 2023) In the spotlight of Pakistan's thriving drama industry, Sehar Khan, a rising star, showered accolades on veteran actor Faysal Qureshi, applauding his exceptional acting skills and amiable personality.

Sehar Khan, who showcased her acting prowess in the drama series “Farq” alongside Faysal Qureshi, spoke highly of the seasoned actor, expressing how his performances had been an enriching experience for her.

The actress commended Faysal Qureshi for his remarkable talent, stating that watching him in action contributed to her growth as an actress. She made these remarks during a recent interview.

Beyond his acting prowess, Sehar Khan also highlighted Faysal Qureshi's friendly and approachable nature on the set.

Despite his prominence in the industry, Faysal displayed professionalism and never exhibited any unwarranted anger, making the working environment pleasant and enjoyable.

Recalling her first encounter with Faysal Qureshi, Sehar Khan reminisced that the actor warmly welcomed her on the set, instantly putting her at ease and fostering a positive working relationship.

Known for her dedication and commitment to her craft, Sehar emphasized her preference for approaching her characters with authenticity and positivity, irrespective of her co-actor. This positive attitude undoubtedly contributed to the smooth collaboration between Sahar Khan and Faysal Qureshi during the filming of "Farq."

Sehar Khan's impressive acting talent has been showcased in several other popular dramas, including Zakhm, Fasiq, and Rang Mahal, adding to her growing reputation as a versatile performer in the Pakistani drama industry.

The drama series “Farq”, featuring both Sehar Khan and Faysal Qureshi, garnered significant attention from audiences and critics alike, further solidifying their positions as two of Pakistan's most talented actors.

