UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin 'never Really Had A Feud' As Model Quashes Rumours

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 03:18 PM

Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin 'never really had a feud' as model quashes rumours

Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez have been embroiled in an online feud since a while now

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez have been embroiled in an online feud since a while now. Or at least in the headlines of tabloids it appears.Reality, on the other hand, is seemingly a bit different as it has now come to our knowledge that the beef between the two stars was nothing but baseless circulating news.As per a report by Us Weekly citing a source, the supermodel does not "consider there to be a feud" in the first place as her husband Justin Bieber assures that she "feel very confident about their relationship."While Hailey's post of Summer Walker's I'll Kill You was posted on her Instagram Story only a brief while after Selena's Lose You To love Me was dropped, it appears that the screenshot had not really been a dig for the singer."Hailey wasn't mad about Lose You to Love Me at all.

Hailey thinks Selena is talented," the grapevine spilled the beans.Hailey had attempted to rubbish the rumours herself as well when she dropped a comment that was later deleted on Just Jared's Instagram post, saying: "Please stop with this nonsense...there is no �response.' This is complete [expletive]."Earlier she had tried to end the drama that had been created by tabloids herself as well after she liked a photo of Selena and Niall Horan and later one of the singer getting ready backstage earlier at the American Music Awards 2019."By Liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings," the insider further revealed."It's her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key yet public way," they added.

Related Topics

Music Justin Bieber Moroccan Dirham 2019 Post All Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Pacer Abbas to play 2nd test match against Austral ..

3 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Central Punjab by 211 runs

14 minutes ago

India continues to divert attention from HR violat ..

17 minutes ago

Germany Expects 'European Solutions' to Shape 5G I ..

3 minutes ago

Japanese National Security Council Convenes to Dis ..

3 minutes ago

SA, UAE to build oil refinery of wroth $70 billio ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.