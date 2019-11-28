Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin 'never really had a feud' as model quashes rumours

Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez have been embroiled in an online feud since a while now

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th November, 2019) Hailey Baldwin and Selena Gomez have been embroiled in an online feud since a while now. Or at least in the headlines of tabloids it appears.Reality, on the other hand, is seemingly a bit different as it has now come to our knowledge that the beef between the two stars was nothing but baseless circulating news.As per a report by Us Weekly citing a source, the supermodel does not "consider there to be a feud" in the first place as her husband Justin Bieber assures that she "feel very confident about their relationship."While Hailey's post of Summer Walker's I'll Kill You was posted on her Instagram Story only a brief while after Selena's Lose You To love Me was dropped, it appears that the screenshot had not really been a dig for the singer."Hailey wasn't mad about Lose You to Love Me at all.

Hailey thinks Selena is talented," the grapevine spilled the beans.Hailey had attempted to rubbish the rumours herself as well when she dropped a comment that was later deleted on Just Jared's Instagram post, saying: "Please stop with this nonsense...there is no �response.' This is complete [expletive]."Earlier she had tried to end the drama that had been created by tabloids herself as well after she liked a photo of Selena and Niall Horan and later one of the singer getting ready backstage earlier at the American Music Awards 2019."By Liking photos of Selena, whether it be a glam shot or ones that her friends post on Instagram, Hailey wants to show that there are no hard feelings," the insider further revealed."It's her way of trying to make peace and show her support for Selena in a low-key yet public way," they added.