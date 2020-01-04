Selena Gomez kept herself busy with this on ex Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin wedding day

Selena Gomez went through a dark phase in her life following her breakup with Justin Bieber

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th January, 2020) Selena Gomez went through a dark phase in her life following her breakup with Justin Bieber.And while it took her an extensive period to get back on track, some milestones that the Baby hit maker achieved in his personal life with Hailey Baldwin, did undeniably leave Selena hurt.

The 27-year-old Lose You To love Me singer recently revealed what she was up to the day Hailey and Justin were getting married.The singer on her Instagram Story unveiled three images from September 30, 2019 when the two lovebirds had tied the knot, and the photos showed Selena surrounded by her friends who made sure that she wasn't alone on the day her former flame was moving on in his life with another woman.While she added no caption along with the photos, the date stamp on her posts said enough about how she spent the day with her girl gang.