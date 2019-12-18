Selena Gomez on why Taylor Swift cried over her songs about her abusive relationship

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, two of the most sought-after artists in the world, share a bond unlike any other, and prove time and again to be each other's biggest support systems

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, two of the most sought-after artists in the world, share a bond unlike any other, and prove time and again to be each other's biggest support systems.And that was just the case when Selena made her banging return with two hit singles essaying her past experiences with emotional abuse in her relationship with Justin Bieber.While it was already revealed by the Lose You To Love Me singer that Taylor Swift had cried after listening to her new music, she recounted the reaction during an interview with KISS UK.The singer reiterated how she had played the song for Taylor and her mother and the emotional abuse narrated in the music had reduced both of them to tears."I'll never forget when I did play the video for Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now at her house with her parents, and it was one of the coolest experiences," she said."I've been friends with her for over a decade and love her family as well so I was like, 'Do you just maybe see the video?' and she's like, 'Amazing, of course.

' It was so hysterical.

She just started turning off every single light off in the kitchen. And I was like, 'This is not that intense, Taylor.' And then she played it and her and her mom just started crying," she added."Like, just tears and tears and all of a sudden, it stopped, and it's going to make me cry thinking about it because it wasn't about how great the song was which is a lot, coming from her it was just that they had been on that journey with me intimately, and they were crying because of how proud they were for me stepping into a whole new era of my life and it not involving the horrible thingsthe abuse, the emotional chaos," she continued."It felt like I had a huge sigh of relief and to see her and her mom feel that way, it was very sweet.

It's like an older sister and an aunt proud of their [friend]. It felt great to have people I love see it as that," she said.