Selena Gomez Plans To Delete Instagram As It Gets Unhealthy'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 04:53 PM

Selena Gomez plans to delete Instagram as it gets unhealthy'

Selena Gomez is ready to take the spotlight in 2020 with her new album and also has her eyes on the top spot

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th January, 2020) Selena Gomez is ready to take the spotlight in 2020 with her new album and also has her eyes on the top spot.But there is one crown that the diva is already wearing and that is of her social media fan following boasting of 165 million followers.

In spite of the connection she shares with her fans directly through Instagram, the 27-year-old is ready to give all of that away once again.The fifth most followed person on Instagram revealed in her recent interview with WSJ Magazine that after her new album Rare goes public, she will be calling it quits with the photo-video sharing app."I got back on [Instagram] because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney [Lopez] yesterday, I'm going to have to take it off my phone again soon," she said.

Speaking about her girl pals who have kept themselves away from the public and have helped her stay connected to a life away from the spotlight, Selena added: "They know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy."She had earlier walked the same path back in September 2018 as well as she announced: "Taking a social media break.

Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember - negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

