Selena Gomez showed disgust' as she sang about Justin Bieber at AMAs

(@Aneesah05582539)

American singing sensation Selena Gomez has been all over the news lately after her new music was dropped that hinted at her past relationship with Justin Bieber

Loss Angela (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) American singing sensation Selena Gomez has been all over the news lately after her new music was dropped that hinted at her past relationship with Justin Bieber.And it appears that her two new singles, which while being performed at the recent American Music Awards, had brought her an incredible amount of disgust as she had taken the stage as claimed a body language expert.Blanca Cobb, acclaimed body language expert, as cited by Cosmopolitan, had analyzed the entire performance by the Look at Her Now singer.The author and the expert confirmed that the performance, that later brought Selena ample praises, had been quite difficult for her."The lyrics were powerful, and I think they were personal to her.

When the video started, she had her hand, her left arm, in front of her stomach. When you do that, it's really providing comfort for yourself. You're blocking out other people or things that bother you, to protect you," she said."When you grab that microphone stand, it can be to steady yourself for support," she said further, adding: "Sure, it can be physical support, but I don't think it was physical support for her.

I think it was emotional support."She further spoke about the singer closing her eyes a lot, which may seem normal to us, but Cobb thinks otherwise."When you close your eyes, again, you're shutting out the world.

You can be feeling some emotion when you're closing your eyes the way that she did and for as long [as she did]. There were several seconds, and she did that with some amount of frequency. I think that she was really feeling an emotion as she was singing.

I would say she looked a little tense."Cobb further continued, laying emphasis on one emotion that came forward most prominently disgust."I put you first and you adored it. That's a sign of disgust.

And then, when she sang the other line, �I needed to hate you to love me,' when she said �needed to,' that's when you can see the nose crinkling just a little bit, and that would be another sign, although very, very subtle," she said.