Session court reserves verdict on Ali Zafar’s plea against Meesha

(@fidahassanain)

The court will announce its reserved verdict on plea moved by Ali Zafar against singer and actress Meesha Shafi.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2020) A sessions court has reserved judgment on a civil miscellaneous application moved by known singer and actor Ali Zafar in his case against singer Meesha Shafi.

The court will announce its reserved verdict on Feb 13.

Ali Zafar in his main suit had submitted that Meesha Shafi leveled fake and baseless allegations of sexual harassment against him in a tweet posted on April 19, 2018 which damaged his image and repute brought agony and pain to his family. He said that Meesha failed to delete the tweet. He had asked the court to take action against Meesha Shafi and directed her to pay Rs 1 billion in damages to him.

Earlier, Meesha had approached the court and asked to take action against Ali Zafar for sexually harassing her and causing her damage.