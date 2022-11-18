UrduPoint.com

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

This historical action thriller is based on the true story of an assassin. It follows the journey of Vidya, a journalist, in a quest to find out the truth behind the film star Jeet Singh’s death. She is aided by Mannu, a key informant.  

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2022) Sevak is a historical action thriller is based on the true story of an assassin. It follows the journey of Vidya, a journalist, in a quest to find out the truth behind the film star Jeet Singh’s death. She is aided by Mannu, a key informant.

The past, never remains in the past. Its tentacles may be found in the present and Vidya is out to grasp them.

Vidly.tv announces Sevak, an original action thriller web series based on true stories. The global OTT platform hails the series as an anthology of intrigue and nail-biting suspense. Inspired by true events, the series stars ace talent from the region. The series is brought to life by the amazing partnership of writer Saji Gul and director Anjum Shahzad.

This historical action thriller is based on the true story of an assassin. It follows the journey of Vidya, a journalist, in a quest to find out the truth behind the film star Jeet Singh’s death. She is aided by Mannu, a key informant.

Mannu, leads Vidya on a path to reveal the dark secrets of Jeet’s death. Vidya unwillingly enters the labyrinth of Mannu’s tales encountering many ghosts of his past. The stories shared by Mannu unravel the horrors of hate crime, atrocities and genocide. As truth is revealed both of them find themselves in danger for their lives.

Three tracks and eight stories intertwined with scintillating murder, mystery and espionage, Sevak is based on a keenly woven tale of terror and deceit, which intends to thrill its viewers with action and suspense in a time travel set within the backdrop of true events between 1984 and 2022.

Sevak enters the realm of a biopic action thriller with screen-stealing performances from its main ensemble, which will keep the viewers hooked all the way. The series takes a bold visual approach, building an overbearingly eerie tone as the fates of several characters hang in the balance.

This eloquently stylized espionage thriller draws on a strong plot and uber talent of the cast to deliver an elevated historical action series, never seen before. It explores and reveals the true antagonists behind the events of deceit, terror and crime, that leaves the audience with an urge to know the full story.

Sometimes, to see the truth, you need to walk the path of darkness.

Audiences will be able to watch the series, streamed via the Vidly.tv app (iOS, Android, Apple TV) and on the web at https://sevak.vidly.tv.

Watch out for Sevak on https://Vidly.tv/sevak

#SevakWebseries #8Episodes1Crime #SuspenseThriller #vidlytv #vidlywebseries #sevak

Related Topics

Murder Film And Movies Anjum Shahzad May Apple TV All From Uber

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

7 seconds ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

37 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade a ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to sign transit trade agreement

6 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.