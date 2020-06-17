Shaan-e-Pakistan announces SEPMA Music Achievements 2020 to be Digital

Shaan-e-Pakistan announces the second edition of the Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) to go online due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th June, 2020) Shaan-e-Pakistan announces the second edition of the Shaan-e-Pakistan Music Achievements Awards (SEPMA) to go online due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. The digital event, led by Huma Nassr will be both national and international by bringing together musicians of all genres, providing them with opportunities to be heard on a global scale.

SEPMA 2020 is a culmination of various performances that will portray the essence of the Pakistani music scene from July to September 2020.

The 2020 SEPMA Digital Show will consist of:

SEPMA Drum Circle Announcement

SEPMA Digital Summit

SEPMA Award Trophy Reveal and Tarana Digital Launch

SEPMA 2020 Awards Ceremony

SEPMA 2020 aims to do the same as its previous year, bringing together the Pakistan music fraternity, while celebrating singers and musicians from part of the world. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will continue as planned but will be hosted digitally for the foreseeable future. On-ground events are put on hold, and the SEPMA team has re-strategized the award show to be an immersive, entertaining, accessible digital event.

SEPMA’s aim and purpose is to highlight South Asian ensembles as well as to bring together musicians, illustrators, and singers to bring to light the plethora of talent that Pakistan hosts; nationally and internationally.

Huma Nassr, the brainchild of SEPMA voiced her concerns with the current world situation in mind. She stated, “A major concern for my team and I was the safety and responsibility that comes with initiating the process of the show in these COVID times; hence our decision to take it all online.”

The events, both online and on ground, would not be possible without the immense support of Irfan Pardesi, CEO Zee Foundation who has been the main promoter of the event in the previous editions and recognizes Nassr’s vision. Among the main strategic partners supporting Shaan-e-Pakistan with gusto are Malka Foods and HEMANI, Poet Amir Qureshi, NOVA Color, Social Squad headed by CEO Fahd and Aisha, Koel Gallery by Noorjehan and Aqeel Bilgrami, Ahsan Khaliq - CEO of Saad Ahsan Immigration Law Firm and Umer Hussein - Owner of Sweet Tooth.