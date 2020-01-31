UrduPoint.com
Shaan E Pakistan To Be Held In Sri Lanka In March 2020

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:45 PM

Shaan e Pakistan to be held in Sri Lanka in March 2020

Last year, Shaan e Pakistan Music Achievements (SEMPA) 2019, which took place in Lahore, celebrated music and acknowledged the work of some of the best musicians in Pakistan

COLOMBO (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Last year, Shaan e Pakistan Music Achievements (SEMPA) 2019, which took place in Lahore, celebrated music and acknowledged the work of some of the best musicians in Pakistan.This year, however, the upcoming fifth edition of the program incorporates "art, culture, food and everything else that captures the spirit of Pakistan," according to the official event page.Shaan e Pakistan 2020, helmed by Huma Nassr, will take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from March 21 till 23."It is an event that will pay tribute to the maestros of our country and will showcase numerous acclaimed singers and international musicians," states the official event page on Facebook, adding, "Promising Shaan e Pakistan will be the biggest celebration of Pakistani music on international grounds and what better place to experience that than the scenic capital of Sri Lanka.

"With the aim to promote the art and craft of Pakistan, there will be a three-day pop up exhibition; entries for fashion designers, artists, crafters, businesses, and such are open and they can book their stalls by the 10th of February."It will be complete cultural experience," read a post on the page.

- Watch this space for exclusive information on the upcoming show.

