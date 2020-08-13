UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shafqat Amanat Ali Releases New Song “Zindagi Hey Pakistan”

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:47 PM

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi hey Pakistan”

The singer has released this song to ignite more love for the motherland among the youth on the eve of Independence Day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Popular Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali released his new song in connection with Independence Day here on Thursday.

“Zindagi hey Pakistan”—is the title of the song which ignites love for the mother land.

“Ishaq se Janoon se jhomti hey Zindagi------Zindagi Zindagi , Zindagi hey Pakistan,”.

Shafqat Amanat Ali is the first singer among all others who has produced such beautiful song for Independence Day.

Millions of fans have liked his song and appreciated him for his great efforts that once again have ignited love for motherland.

The entire nation is going to celebrate Independence on August 14 tomorrow with traditional fervor and zeal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Independence Amanat Ali Shafqat Amanat Ali August All Love

Recent Stories

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

6 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

33 minutes ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

36 minutes ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

1 hour ago

PM to inaugurate Peshawar Bus Transit today

1 hour ago

Collective aspiration of Kashmiris is to join Paki ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.