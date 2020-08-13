Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song “Zindagi hey Pakistan”

(@fidahassanain)

The singer has released this song to ignite more love for the motherland among the youth on the eve of Independence Day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 13th, 2020) Popular Singer Shafqat Amanat Ali released his new song in connection with Independence Day here on Thursday.

“Zindagi hey Pakistan”—is the title of the song which ignites love for the mother land.

“Ishaq se Janoon se jhomti hey Zindagi------Zindagi Zindagi , Zindagi hey Pakistan,”.

Shafqat Amanat Ali is the first singer among all others who has produced such beautiful song for Independence Day.

Millions of fans have liked his song and appreciated him for his great efforts that once again have ignited love for motherland.

The entire nation is going to celebrate Independence on August 14 tomorrow with traditional fervor and zeal.