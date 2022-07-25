(@Abdulla99267510)

The actress had said in a video clip that by declaring Hamza as winner in the run-off elections of Punjab CM is equal to stealing public mandate.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 25th, 2022) Lollywood actress Shagufta Ejaz on Monday said that she recieved threats just for speaking truth.

Taking to Twitter, the actress said that she was abused and threatened just for siding with the truth. She said she would not deter from her stance.

A day earlier, the actress had shared a video clip in which she strongly condemned what happened in the Punjab Assembly. She said that the mandate of the people was stolen after PML-N leader was declared as winner in run-off elections of the Punjab Chief Minister.