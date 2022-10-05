UrduPoint.com

Shagufta Ejaz's Parody Goes Viral On Social Media

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 05, 2022 | 11:42 AM

Shagufta Ejaz's parody goes viral on social media

The actress leaves the fans in awe by doing parody of another artist.

LAHORE: Veteran actress Shagufta Ejaz often shares interesting stuff for her fans and followers on the social media.

The actress also talks about the politics and national issues in her particular way.

In the recent video clip that has gone viral on social media, she was doing parody of another artist.

The actress does parody of a male artist sharing a Punjabi joke with the audience. As she concludes her friends laugh.

