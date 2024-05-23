Shah Rukh Khan Admitted To Hospital Due To Heat Stroke
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:33 AM
AHMEDABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 23rd, 2024) Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after experiencing a heat stroke.
The incident took place while Khan was in the city to attend an IPL match between his team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
With temperatures in Ahmedabad reaching an extreme 45 degrees Celsius, the heat reportedly caused Khan to suffer from dehydration, necessitating his hospitalization.
In light of his hospitalization, security around the hospital has been increased to manage the crowd of fans and ensure his security.
The medical reports showed that while Khan remains under medical supervision, his condition is showing signs of improvement.
