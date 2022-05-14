Shah Rukh Khan gives advice to daughter Suhana Khan for her acting debut

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood King has shared the clip of his daughter’s upcoming drama ‘The Archies’, saying that 'make as many smile as you can.'

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 14th, 2022) As Suhana Khan put her first step into the film industry Shah Rukh Khan, her father, who is known as Bollywood king, has penned down a sweet advice for her.

Suhana Khan will be seen for the first time in her acting debut ‘The Archies’.

The actor has advised his daughter to ensure smile on her face as much as she can.

Taking to Twitter and Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “And remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect….but being yourself is the closest to that,”. He also wrote, “Be kind and giving as an actor….the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep….the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you….

u have come a long way baby….but the road to peoples heart is unending…..stride forth and make as many smile as you can.”

“Now let there be Light….Camera and Action!,” Khan concluded.

In another tweet, Khan wrote, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions,”.

Reacting to her father’s advice, Suhana said, “love u papa” followed by numerous heart emojis.