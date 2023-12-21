Open Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Ignites Social Media Buzz By Unveiling ‘Dunki’ Teaser

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 21, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

The teaser hints at a myriad of emotions, providing audiences with a glimpse into the captivating world of “Dunki” leaving them both intrigued and hungry for more.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2023) Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan has ignited a buzz across social media by unveiling the official teaser for his much-anticipated film, "Dunki."

The renowned actor turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share this thrilling update, accompanied by a captivating message that has left fans eagerly anticipating the cinematic enchantment.

Shah Rukh Khan's tweet, now a trending topic, reads, "Laltu ho ya London, Dunki dekhne jana kar lo done.. So go and watch Hardy and his yaar, With your family, friends and pyaar! Book your tickets!".

With the hashtag #DunkiInCinemasNow gaining momentum on social media, it is evident that fans are collectively excited about the imminent release of the film.

The teaser hints at a myriad of emotions, providing audiences with a glimpse into the captivating world of “Dunki” leaving them both intrigued and hungry for more.

As the countdown to the film's premiere continues, enthusiasts are gearing up to witness Shah Rukh Khan in a refreshing role, predicting that “Dunki” will make waves in the Indian film industry. In a strategic move, the actor has also shared a link for fans to secure their seats, intensifying the anticipation surrounding the film's release.

Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, "Dunki" has already garnered substantial attention for its distinctive storyline and the actor's magnetic on-screen presence.

To ensure that fans do not miss out on this cinematic extravaganza, Shah Rukh Khan has actively encouraged them to promptly book their tickets through the provided link: Dunki Advance Booking. As the excitement builds, all eyes are on the impending release of “Dunki” and the cinematic experience it promises to deliver.

