Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2024) Bollywood King says he thought quitting smoking would mean he would not feel breathless, but he still experiences shortness of breath, and Insha Allah, that will also improve

Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan on Monday revealed that he quit smoking on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Shah Rukh celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, and during a meeting with fans, he made a surprising announcement that quickly went viral on his fan page.

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan disclosed, "I have good news to share with you all: I no longer smoke.

I thought quitting smoking would mean I wouldn't feel breathless, but I still experience shortness of breath. Insha Allah, that will also improve."

According to Indian media reports, Shah Rukh has previously admitted to smoking 100 cigarettes a day. In 2012, he faced criticism for smoking publicly during an IPL match.

Later, in 2017, Shah Rukh mentioned at an event that he intended to quit smoking and drinking for the sake of his children, Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.