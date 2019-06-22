UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Reason Behind Not Signing Any Movie

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 8 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 05:24 PM

Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing any movie

Bollywood famed actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed reason behind not signing any film after the failure of his movie Zero

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Bollywood famed actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed reason behind not signing any film after the failure of his movie Zero'.Talking to media, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I have no film with me right now.

I am not working on any film.

Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months.""But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books," he added.Khan said," Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies.

So I just want to spend more time with my family."

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan Family Media

Recent Stories

Govt to register prize bonds to curb money launder ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Urges National Airlines to Avoid Dangerous Rou ..

12 minutes ago

All Russian Travel Companies Confirm Readiness to ..

7 minutes ago

Ahsan Khan, Amir Liaquat and Bushra Amir nominated ..

8 minutes ago

Amendments required for success of amnesty scheme

8 minutes ago

Govt asked to reconsider taxes on cement industry ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.