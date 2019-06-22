Shah Rukh Khan reveals reason behind not signing any movie

(@Aneesah05582539)

Bollywood famed actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed reason behind not signing any film after the failure of his movie Zero

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd June, 2019) Bollywood famed actor Shah Rukh Khan has revealed reason behind not signing any film after the failure of his movie Zero'.Talking to media, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I have no film with me right now.

I am not working on any film.

Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months.""But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books," he added.Khan said," Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies.

So I just want to spend more time with my family."